Brooke County teachers now don’t have to use sick days for COVID

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Board of Education passed a new plan this week that will help teachers affected by COVID.

It’s called the Temporary Local Coronavirus Emergency Sick Leave, and it will allow teachers to have COVID days as opposed to using their sick days.

The board says this is an extension of the CARES Act that expired in December.

They will provide staff with 10 days of paid leave for those diagnosed with COVID-19, or those who have to quarantine; allowing them to not use their sick days.

So I think it’s great for our board to be able to say you know we have our teachers backs. We have approved this policy and its completed. We worked with the directors at the central office. We worked with re-entry taskforce, and then of course it came to our Board of Education. So, a lot of partnerships came together in order to get these guidelines into place. STEPHANIE ZIMMER, SPOKESPERSON BCS

The next Board of Education meeting will be March 8.