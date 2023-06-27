BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

For years broadband has been a top issue in the Mountain State, but the major funding coming has local counties feeling hopeful for changes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

$1.2 billion dollars is coming to West Virginia, and Brooke County officials say they are thrilled because it will improve the area for residents.

Commission President A. J. Thomas says there are still parts of the county like 49 Hill, and Saint Johns Road that are unserved and underserved.

Commissioners say they want to make broadband is available everywhere in the county, which will open the door to man possibilities to county residents.

“You know if they couldn’t work from home before maybe now they could, you know if they had to take their child to the library to do homework now they don’t have to do that. Covid really brought to light how much of an essential Internet is and we just want all of our residents to have that ability to use it.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Commissioners say they hope to have a game plan from the state on the distribution of funds within a year.