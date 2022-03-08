BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County is getting a new 911 Dispatch Center!

This is going to be a state of the art dispatch center that commissioners said has been desperately needed for a while.

Now the dispatch center isn’t moving too far.

They are going to be located on the same floor of the courthouse, just in a different section that is being renovated to fit the needs of the 911 Center.

The last time it has been updated was well over a decade ago.

The new center will have all new equipment and all new software.

Commissioners say this will enhance operations with first responders and the residents of Brooke County.

“They’re going to have good communications with Dispatch and Dispatch will be able to send those first responders to people who need them. So now we can be very confident that it’s going to get done it’s going to get done correctly and our first responders will have the best technology available to them.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

“Equipment now is failing we’ve been able to maintain it but we’ve been in desperate need of an upgrade for a long time so I’m excited about the new center because that’s going to provide us with all the new equipment, all new software and it’ll make our jobs more efficient.” Christina White – Brooke County 911 Director

The county has been setting aside funds for years for a special project line.

Commissioners said they are glad to see the center get the improvements it has desperately been needing.

They also said this is going to be an 18 month project but they will be able to use the new space with in 6 months.