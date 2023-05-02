BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) By this weekend, three new officers will be on the road for Brooke County.

On Friday Michael Nickerson, Nathan Taylor, and Caleb Minger will graduate from the West Virginia State Police Academy in Fairmont.

Officers Nickerson and Taylor will be working for the Wellsburg Police Department and Minger for the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department.

At this week’s commission meeting, officials shared how thrilled they are to add three new eager officers to the area.

“It’s a big addition for us. Those are a lot of officers at one time that will help tremendously just covering shifts and answering calls so we’re very excited for them to come.” Chief Deputy Scott Adams – Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

“It’s kind of exciting to see three young new officers entering Brooke County and all three have expressed their interest to stay and work within the county.” Tom Diserio – Brooke County Commissioner

Chief Deputy Adams says the new officers are smart, go-getters and will be a fantastic addition to the county.