Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF)- A traffic guard for Brooke County Schools was arrested on sex-related charges.

Brooke County Schools says none of the charges occurred in or on Brooke County Schools property.

Brooke County Schools also relieved the guard of all his traffic duties and all access to all Brooke County Schools property.

The guard was not actively assigned to any Brooke County Schools.

Brooke County Schools says all district and state procedures were expressly followed.