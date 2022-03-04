BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Two people were arrested in Brooke County after police made a traffic stop that lead to finding the possession of crystal meth.

Police made a traffic stop on the veteran’s bridge where they found a person under the age of 18 driving the car with two adults as the passengers.

Upon further investigation, the officers found crystal meth in the car.

The two adults were arrested and there is a possible arrest for the person under the age of 18.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time. Follow 7NEWS for more updates as they become available.