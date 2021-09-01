Brooke County under Flash Flood warning

BROOKE, Co. – The National Weather service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of the Ohio Valley including Brooke County.

Local radar has indicated heavy rain has moved through the Northern Panhandle and SE Ohio with 1-2″ of rain reported from radar estimates. Additional rainfall of 1-1.5″ is possible within the warned area.

Flash Flooding is is ongoing or is expected to begin shortly.

Law enforcement is reporting Life Threatening Flash Flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Stay weather aware and prepared for the rest of this morning and afternoon.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey