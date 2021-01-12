Brooke County welcomes Richard Beatty as new sheriff

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) There’s a new Sheriff in town.

Richard Beatty has been the new Sheriff in Brooke County for seven days and we wanted to check in to see how things are going as he stepped into his new role.

He says so far so good and he’s learning rather quickly of the day to day operations. He says his staff is great and they have been really helpful.

As far as what his plans are for 2021, these are some of the things that have already come across his desk:

“Truckers, the truck traffic in Follansbee on Eldersville Road. In terms of pilot vehicles and speed and such. So I want to get that addressed.” Brooke Sheriff Richard Beatty

He wanted to say a huge thanks to everyone who voted and supported him and he’s looking forward to keeping the residents of Brooke County safe.