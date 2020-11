The Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission named Evan Scurti from Scurti Consulting as its new mobility manager.

Scurti will work within the BHJ region to identify and close gaps in transportation servicesas well as help facilitate agreements and relationships between transportation providers, major employment and medical providers in cities and counties.

You can contact Scurti as 740-512-5093 or evan@scurticonsulting.com