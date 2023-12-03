FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — For many of us, Christmas music means Bing Crosby or Mariah Carey, but not for this chorus of Brooke High singers.

The Madrigal Choir brought their Renaissance harmonies and costumes to Follansbee Presbyterian Church Sunday to perform centuries-old songs you won’t hear on the radio.

The program included the 16th century Coventry Carol and a hymn harmonized in Latin, mixed with slightly more modern pieces like “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”

The 10 students joined the congregation as part of Hanging of the Greens, a ceremony featuring carols, Christmas stories and readings from Scripture.