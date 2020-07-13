Brooke High School cancels 2020 graduation

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- There will be no 2020 high school graduation at Brooke High School.

Brooke High School was scheduled to host their graduation on July 23.

Officials said they mad multiple conversations with Michael Bolen at the Brooke County Health Department and they believe canceling the ceremony is in the best interest of our students, staff, and community.

School officials are not willing to take any unnecessary chances that could result in spreading this virus further.

Currently, Brooke County has 19 active COVID-19 cases.

