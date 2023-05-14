WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Last year at this time, Shaylee Groves was leading the Brooke Bruins Marching Band as a drum major during her senior year of high school.

Fast forward a year later and she has just been selected as one of four drum majors for West Virgina University’s “The Pride of West Virginia” – The Mountaineer Marching Band out of the group’s 330 plus members.

She says her love for marching band sparked when she got to Brooke High School, became involved with Mr. Leonard’s program, and saw the qualities it took to be a drum major.

”I just remember seeing the marching band when I was in high school and just being mesmerized by what they were able to do. So, I sent in my audition, and they accepted me, and the experience was so euphoric.” Shaylee Groves – Drum Major, “The Pride of West Virginia” – The Mountaineer Marching Band

Shaylee was one of six finalists after sending in her audition tape, and the entirety of the band voted her to be in the final four selected to lead the band next season.

”At the beginning of the season I had this unrealistic goal really to get to know everybody in the band,” said Shaylee. “I knew everybody here [Brooke], but the band is a lot smaller, so it was easier and so, that was definitely a motivator to get to know people, to make a lot of friends from other sections. I always like to bring a positive energy during practice, and I was just always really excited to be there. So, I’m glad people were able to see that and appreciated it.”

She also received the Andrea Smith Memorial Scholarship, where one outstanding freshman from The Mountaineer Marching Band is selected who represents resilience, perseverance, and pride.

To Shaylee, pride is not only the good parts, but being open to the bad parts as well.

”I’ve performed in a lot of ways throughout my life and it’s just having the combination of exhaustion and just being proud of yourself at the end, and how it’s also being happy about what you’re going through the process and not just the end and being excited for the struggle. The easy parts, when it gets hard, when it’s easier, inspiring others.” Shaylee Groves – Drum Major, “The Pride of West Virginia” – The Mountaineer Marching Band

Shaylee plans to spread her love and passion for music to other students like her with a degree in music education.

To any Brooke students who are standing where Shaylee was just months ago who want to be part of “The Pride of West Virginia” as well, Shaylee says ”Oh, just you wait. It’s going to be so exciting. That group is so accepting. We’re all really happy to work hard. You learn a lot and it’s going to be such a great experience, especially when we win football games because we always sing country roads at the end. It’s really nice.”

Keep an eye out for Shaylee leading The Mountaineer Marching Band when you are cheering on WVU next season!