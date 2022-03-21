Starting today, (Monday, March 21) Brooke High School is holding a sunflower art auction that will benefit Razom for Ukraine.

100 % of the proceeds will be providing medical and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

How does it work?

First, you will need to go to the Sunflower art auction page or click here

You will then bid on the art piece that interests you, bids start at $20 and all bids after that must be $2.00 higher than the last bid.

The auction will end on Friday, March 25th, 2022 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. At 8:00 PM on March 25th, the winner’s comment will be “liked” and commenting will be turned off for that post. No bids will be accepted after that time.

Brooke High School will also make a post announcing the winners, you will have 2 weeks to pay for your piece of artwork.

Pieces can be picked up at Brooke High School during school hours or by arrangement with art instructor Sara Roark.

Again to check out the work, click here.