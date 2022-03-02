BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke High School has rallied around of their foreign exchange students to show their support amidst the turmoil going on in Ukraine.

He has family back in Ukraine and talks to them every day.

But he says he is getting more worries as the war continues in his country.

As he faces those worries the students, faulty, and staff wanted to let him know he is not alone.

“We just adore him. obviously with everything going on over there my heart just breaks for him and for his people.” Sara Roark – Art Teacher Brooke High School

So with that she decided to do something to show support for him and for his country.

And the sunflower display was brought to life.



Sunflowers are Ukraine’s national flower.

She brought her idea to the class and they were 100% on board.



Valentyn said he was overwhelmed with the love he was shown.

“They are very nice and they support me and I love Brooke High School. I feel support, love and everyone is kind hearted, good hearted, and good natured.” Valentyn Oniskov – 11th Grade

They also built this selfie wall full of sunflowers for people to come take pictures.

But be sure to use the hashtag Bruins With Ukraine.

The sunflowers are on display in the front office for everyone to see.

Mrs. Roark calling is their little corner of happiness.

“I can’t stop a war, I can’t save lives, I can’t help the economics, but I have an art class and I can make art and we can do something,” Sara Roark – Art Teacher Brooke High School

If you would like to donate you can head on over to www.savelife.in.ua/donate/.