BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Due to the predicted weather forecast for Saturday, the Brooke Hills Park Flea Market will be moved to the planned rain date of this Sunday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be more than 40 vendors at the event. Admission and parking are free.