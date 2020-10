BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Brooke Middle School will operate remotely for two weeks following more positive COVID-19 tests.

The school says two staff members and one student have now tested positive.

The school says they have been advised to quarantine anyone in contact with those individuals, and since there are many possible contacts, they will go to online-only learning.

There will also be no after-school activities during that time.

