https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Brooke Middle School creates video to sendoff students

Brooke County

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Administrators, teachers and staff at one local school are preparing a special sendoff for their students.

It’s a tradition at Brooke Middle School for teachers to line the driveway, waving goodbye on the last day of class.

With no students in the classroom, teachers are creating a video to wish them farewell for the summer. That video will be sent to students online within the next few days.

It’s important for us to let them know that we are still thinking about them. Even though they are not in our classrooms, they are still part of our Brooke Middle School Community. We are very proud of our Bruins and we wanted to show them that we love them and we miss them and we are still thinking about them even though they are not in our classrooms.

Dana Stoll, Teacher – Brooke Middle School

All staff members partook in the video.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter