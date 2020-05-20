Brooke Middle School creates video to sendoff students

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Administrators, teachers and staff at one local school are preparing a special sendoff for their students.

It’s a tradition at Brooke Middle School for teachers to line the driveway, waving goodbye on the last day of class.

With no students in the classroom, teachers are creating a video to wish them farewell for the summer. That video will be sent to students online within the next few days.

It’s important for us to let them know that we are still thinking about them. Even though they are not in our classrooms, they are still part of our Brooke Middle School Community. We are very proud of our Bruins and we wanted to show them that we love them and we miss them and we are still thinking about them even though they are not in our classrooms. Dana Stoll, Teacher – Brooke Middle School

All staff members partook in the video.

Latest Posts: