Brooke Middle School Teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Brooke County, (WTRF)- A teacher at Brooke Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooke County Schools say that the school will continue classes as normal based on the contract tracing and guidance from the health department.

They also say that the transmission was through community interaction and not from infection transmission in the school.

The teacher was known to be diligent in wearing their face mask and following social distancing guidelines.

Currently, Brooke County is in “gold” advisory on the WV DHHR map.