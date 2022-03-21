BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County students are showing their support for Ukraine once more this time with a sunflower art auction.



This started as a sunflower wall for the school to show their support for their foreign exchange student from Ukraine, Valentyn, but they wanted to do more!

“We wanted to give support you know, there’s somebody in our community suffering from this directly and you know, even then people need the help in this world so we decided to do something about it and use our talents as artists in a community to give back.” Alexis Faessel – Senior



This auction has a wide variety to bid on…from art pieces, to blankets, to jewelry.

The Sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower, which stands for unity.

All made from local artists, BHS Alumni, teachers, students of all ages in Brooke County Schools, and Oak Glen High school even joined in.

One of the Pieces is made by Alexis herself!

“My piece represents standing tall and it’s a bunch of sunflowers with one huge sunflower as a center focus standing tall representing the people standing with us to help support the people in need.” Alexis Faessel – Senior

Kelly Lumbatis is one of the art teachers and says doing things like this really brings everyone together.

“We thought it was important to show the people of Ukraine that there are things that we can do to support them from across the world in more ways than just donating money there’s things we can do to help in other ways.” Kelly Lumbatis – BHS Art Teacher

You have until March 25th to place your bids on your favorite Piece.

The bidding for each piece starts at $20!

Click here to be taken to the auction site.