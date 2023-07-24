FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

A local church and two non-profit organizations are teaming up to fill a big need in several communities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Refocus Christian Church joined with the Bay Six Project, and FSC to bring meals to those who do not get enough to eat in the Brooke County area.



Senior Pastor Jason Cline says the church had the opportunity to start doing the “Brown Bag Diner” in their area and jumped on it to help those in need.



Organizers say summertime is a crucial time for hunger, especially as school is out for the summer.

“Growing up myself, I know what it’s like to not always have the food that you’re hoping for and so to be able to be a part of a program that just says, Listen, really all we want to do is give you food. We want to provide a meal for you. We want to make sure your kids are eating during the summer, we want to make sure your kids are eating at night and on the weekend and things like that. We’re just hoping that it will continue to grow and grow and have a much larger impact in the surrounding areas.” Jason Cline – Senior Pastor at Refocus Christian Church

The distribution is every Monday and Friday in Follansbee from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The address for the Brooke County location is 861 Neville Street in Follansbee. It’s a brown brick church.

Their website is refocuschurch.com.

For the Mingo Junction location, their distribution is every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Their summer hours are from 1 PM to 5 PM

And school hours are 3 PM to 5 PM

The address is 618 Commercial Street in Mingo Junction.

Their website is thebaysixproject.org.