WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A fully functioning farm has become a haunted one for the month of October in Wellsburg.

If you are looking to have some fun this spooky season look no further than Eric Freeland Farm in Wellsburg which is filled with activities for all ages.

Located at 2470 Windy Hill Road in Wellsburg you will find tall standing skeletons, the Grim Reaper, and several fun fall activities. On top of the fall fun, there are plenty of farm-grown pumpkins, produce, corn shocks, and homemade treats available for purchase.

The owner of the farm, Eric Freeland, shared why he opened his property up to the public this year and last year for the Halloween season.

”We’re trying to shift over a little bit for this agritourism idea instead of just being growers and selling the produce. We’re now able to have people actually come out to the farm, get the farm experience and come out and see all what we’ve created.” Eric Freeland – Owner of Eric Freeland Farm

The Haunted Farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and has plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy.

”We have a lot of kids’ activities. We have a kid straw maze. We have a big straw maze for kids and adults. And as you can see behind me, a big display of zombies and ghosts and scarecrows that are in tombstones. And you can just walk around and enjoy a lot of it’s animated and it kind of gives people a little bit of a scare.” Eric Freeland – Owner of Eric Freeland Farm

Providing a spooky fun attraction for residents is something that Freeland said is great to see.

”It’s like putting smiles on people’s faces. You see a lot of happy customers and people are able to get the farm experience without having to drive clear to maybe Pittsburgh or over towards Columbus. We get a lot of enjoyment out of that.” Eric Freeland – Owner of Eric Freeland Farm

Freeland also said that seeing customers’ reactions to his displays is something that he enjoys very much.

”It’s really rewarding to see the smiles and occasionally somebody screams or jumps when they get caught off guard by one of our animated zombies or something.” Eric Freeland – Owner of Eric Freeland Farm

No matter how many people you bring the cost to get into the farm is $20 per car.