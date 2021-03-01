City Family Medicine to open Tuesday in Follansbee

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A brand-new primary care office in Follansbee is putting a new spin on the term “family practice”.

The Marino family is opening City Family Medicine on Tuesday, March 2.

Their offices are located above Hood’s Pharmacy at 971 Main Street.

Board certified family nurse practitioner Paul Marino, his wife and two daughters will run the office.

“We believe that there’s been a tremendous need for primary care in the greater downtown Follansbee area. We really want to serve the immediate community, people who can’t drive, people who can’t get to area or regional hospitals. Paul Marino, Family Nurse Practitioner

Walk-ins are welcome and they do accept most insurances.

City Family Medicine will also make house calls for those unable to leave their homes in Brooke County.

We just want people to feel at home. We want to know every single patient by name. We will do whatever we can to optimize their health to the best of our ability. Paul Marino, Family Nurse Practitioner

To schedule an appointment, call 304-527-7171.

Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and most Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can also check out City Family Medicine on Facebook.