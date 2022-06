FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

The City of Follansbee hired Joe DiBartolomeo as their new city manager.

This comes after Jack McIntosh announced he was resigning early this month.

It was a 4 to 2 vote for DiBartolomeo, with those two who voted no just wanting a little more time to decide.

In the next few days both McIntosh will be showing DiBartolomeo the ropes and the transition.