BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – More reactions out of Brooke County following the announcement that the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel coke plant is closing.

Brooke County Commissioners said Wednesday that their hearts go out to those 288 employees from the plant who have worked there for many years and dedicated their lives to it.

As for the taxation they will lose from the closing of the plan, it will be about $2 million.

It will impact funds for the Board of Education and county government.

Commissioner Tim Ennis explained this closure will have a ripple effect throughout the entire county.

We will have to look at our budgets and see where and how we can cope with those losses. It’s going to mean some budget cuts throughout the budget process, which will be starting in the near future. So, those are things we are going to have to take into account. Tim Ennis, Brooke County Commissioner

Ennis said Commission will be sitting down with the assessor to discuss things further in the next few weeks.

The plant is scheduled to cease operations on March 31st.