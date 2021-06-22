Commissioners fear tax increase as Northern Regional Jail ups its costs

Brooke County Commissioners are considering lowering the number of house arrests before raising taxes

WELLBSGURG, W.Va. (WTRF) –The Northern Regional Jail costs will go from $48.50 to roughly $54, according to the Brooke County Commission Tuesday.

Commissioner Tim Ennis says they budget $400,000 to the Northern Regional Jail each year but the budget for 2021 has already been finalized.

While he doesn’t know if the increase in fees necessarily means higher taxes, this does mean officials are left with numbers to crunch.

“We didn’t budget for that, we just found out in the last couple weeks. So, that’s something we’re going to be working with our prosecutor and magistrate and the people that handle the house arrests to see what we can do to keep that cost down.” Tim Ennis, Brooke County Commissioner

Brooke County has its share of incarcerations, and Ennis says he will be working to keep those costs down for the taxpayers.

When 7NEWS asked why this was not considered in the budget, Ennis says commissioners finalize their budget in March, but the Northern Regional Jail just voted on this fee increase in May.

Ennis says the jail cost has not gone up in a number of years.