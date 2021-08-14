Community and family say goodbye to a remarkable man, Chief Stanley Kins

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The community and family of long-time Wellsburg VFD Chief Stanley Kins gathered today to say their final goodbyes to this remarkable man.

Kins served first as the Wellsburg police chief, then the city’s fire chief, helping the community for 22 years.

Kins was honored with a procession of 17 fire trucks and a police car throughout Wellsburg.

Kins’s ashes were taken to his home on Main Street in Wellsburg.

His son, Scott Kins, and great-grandson, Jamari Vincent escorted him home on this final ride.

