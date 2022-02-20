WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Patricia Persico, Senior Director of Corporate Communications for Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc,. confirmed Sunday that a minor incident did occur Saturday at their Weirton plant, but no pollutants or toxins were released into the environment.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ full statement is as follows:

“Cleveland-Cliffs confirms that a minor incident occurred at its Weirton facility during a routine maintenance treatment procedure at the site’s water treatment plant on Saturday, Feb. 19th. The incident was contained within the plant and specifically to a closed-loop water treatment tank. There were no releases to the environment or to the Ohio River despite an inaccurate media report. As a precautionary measure, first responders were dispatched. There is no reported damage. One employee was taken to the hospital for observation. An investigation including representatives from Cleveland-Cliffs, the United Steelworkers of America and OSHA has been initiated.”

Cleveland-Cliffs purchased ArcelorMittal’s facility in Weirton last September.