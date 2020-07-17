Coronavirus in Brooke County: 8 new positive COVID-19 cases

Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Brooke County Health Department has confirmed eight new positive COVID-19 cases.

Brooke County is now up to 39 COVID-19 cases.

The confirmed cases are as followed:

2 females between the ages of 10-19

2 males between the ages of 20-29

2 females between the ages of 20-29

A female between the age of 30-39

A female between the age of 40-49

The Brooke County Health Department is working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals, inclduing family members, friends, and health care professionals.

Close personal contacts identified may be requested to complete COVID-19 testing.