BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

As gas prices increase it has people wondering about transportation and if these prices will cause any issues.

One big form of transportation is school busses.

As gas is now over four dollars a gallon.

We spoke local school officials to see if this will be a problem for them going forward.

Spokesperson for Brooke County Schools, Stephanie Zimmer said the busses still need to travel every day to get their students to and from school.

“So at this point the price in gas is just something we are going to have to deal with and our bus routes will continue to run as normal.” Stephanie Zimmer – Brooke County Schools Spokesperson

Zimmer also said whatever the price at the pump, they will still have to pay it.

