Decision to be made tonight on school resource officers in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- For weeks, a highly debated topic in Brooke County Schools has been unresolved. That is their police resource officers. Tonight, a special session of the Brooke County Board of Education will be held at 5:30 PM to discuss with the Brooke County Commission possible action on the school resource officer contract.

This has been an ongoing story and both sides have had their attorneys review the contract. A levy was passed to pay for these officers by voters, but the Board of Education did not want to pay the officers when school is out of session, talks of prorating them did not sit well with the Commission so they came up with duties for the officers when school was out. The Board did reject those and that’s where it stands now.

A decision is expected to be made tonight at the special session and 7News will bring the latest coverage on our website and on 7News at 10:00 and 11:00 PM tonight.

