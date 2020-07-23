Disagreement Over Funding for Brooke County School Resource Officers

The Brooke County Board of Education is taking steps that could pass the cost of school resources officers off to the Sheriff’s Department or the Brooke County Commission.

Just to have Brooke County School Resource Officers is $450,000, and all of that is being paid through taxes.

“The taxpayers overwhelmingly supported that levy.” Tim Ennis, Brooke County Commissioner

But the Board of Education could be taking a step back from this contract… where school officials say they shouldn’t have to pay for school resource officers when they aren’t in the schools.

“To shift this cost to the county commissioner and to ask the county commission to pay for that is just simply something we can’t do at this time.” Tim Ennis, Brooke County Commissioner

The original agreement between the Board of Education and County Commissioners has the BOE paying for 12 months of the salary for the officers, such as paying for their uniforms, benefits package, training, and equipment.

All of that is $450,000 for three years that the BOE is having to pay, according to the original agreement.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the taxpayers or the school district to be paying for services they aren’t even receiving.” Jefferey Crook, Brooke County Superintendent

Superintendent Crook says they aren’t trying to walk away from the contract but redo it. That doesn’t involve changing the number of resource officers or how much it costs. They just want an officer in every school.

But, according to school officials, they had to pay for the officers when schools shut down due to the Pandemic while they weren’t in the schools as much. Superintendent Crook says that just wasn’t fair.

“Look, if you have a levy and it’s designated for those resource officers, then that should pay for them 100%. No matter if they are in the school or not.” Larry Palmer, Brooke County Sheriff

County Commissioners say the taxpayers already voted to pass the levy, which they say would pay for the officers.

