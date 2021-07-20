Do you have what it takes to answer the call? Brooke County 911 is hiring dispatchers.

BROOKE COUNTY (WTRF)– Several West Virginia counties are experiencing the same emergency personnel staffing problem as one agency here in the Northern Panhandle. They have vital positions that need filled and they’re looking for someone who will serve their community.

There’s an urgent need for an important position here in Brooke County.

911 Dispatchers play a vital role in emergency services, and Brooke County have openings. Do you have what It takes to answer the call?

7News paid a visit to Brooke County and tells us how the people chosen will be a lifeline in their community.

“In first responding you have to have heart; I tell everyone it doesn’t come from the head it comes from the heart.” Christina White, 911 Dispatch Center Director

Director Christina White emphasizes how 911 dispatchers play a key role in the response of an emergency. She said to take on these positions is often difficult but having them is critical.

Over the past several months Brooke Country has lost as many as four dispatchers, leaving the county with positions that need filled immediately.

The situation was addressed at today’s county commission meeting.

At the meeting, officials said If there is anyone who interested in applying for 911 dispatch positions, please contact Christina White the 911 Dispatch Center Director.

Police Chief Mike Allman says dispatchers play a major role for first responders throughout the county.

Those dispatchers handle police, fire, EMS. They handle a whole bunch of different situations. Michael Allman, Chief of Police

In fact, Allman says that 911 dispatchers are a lifeline for all the first responders and the public.

We depend on them to give us the calls and check on us while were out on a call. For example, if someone doesn’t answer back in a specific amount of time their sending other officers to check on that officer. Michael Allman, Chief of Police

Anyone that would like to apply can pick up an application anytime at the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department on the third floor of the county courthouse.

Although these emergency situations are often stressful, White says its knowing that you’re making a difference in your community that makes it all worth it.

I’ve been here for 20 years with Brooke County and in 20 years I get emotions because it the people of this county you’re helping, it’s your neighbors, it’s your family. It’s very rewarding because on the other end of that phone you know you helped somebody on their worst day. Christina White, 911 Dispatch Center Director

White says there are additional dispatch positions available in Hancock County as well.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com to stay updated.