Domestic call turns into barricade for a Follansbee family; father in custody

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A domestic call turned into a barricade after police responded to a home on Eldersville Road in Follansbee.

It started with a call around 4:30 PM Sunday where a bystander told police children in the yard flagged down the bystander saying their mother and father were fighting.

When officers arrived to the home, they say the children were already inside the house and the man, Harold Bittinger, allegedly told officers he wasn’t coming out of the house, and then “barricaded himself in the home,” said Interim Brooke County Sheriff Scott Adams.

Barricaded in the home with Bittinger were four children with ages ranging from two to eight years old.

When he refused to come out, Sheriff Adams says this is when the situation turned drastic. The SRT Team, WV State Police, Follansbee Police, and the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department all arrived on scene. While the father did not threaten the lives of the children, Sheriff Adams says Bittinger allegedly claimed ‘things would not be peaceful.’

We work under the assumption of a worse case scenario, and the probability of firearms being in the home. Interim Brooke County Sheriff Scott Adams

After about an hour of coercion, Bittinger let the children go with a friend, and then he came out, unarmed. He was arrested without incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Bittinger has an active warrant out of Jefferson County and regarding the incident Sunday, he will face a slew of charges from obstructing, resisting arrest, and child abuse with the risk of injury.

The mother did not come out but the Sheriff’s Department is being told she was in the home.