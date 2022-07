WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Even among their week-long celebration, Wellsburg still had time to launch some ducks off the dock.

It was their first Kiwanis Club Duck Derby tonight, where contestants paid 10 bucks per duck.

The first five ducks to cross the finish line at the 6th St. wharf won their owners some incredible prizes—

Including an entire year of Domino’s pizza and $1,000.

7News anchor Taylor Long was the MC and says that everything went swimmingly.