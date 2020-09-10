EDA votes to approve loan for Brooke County Power Plant

Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Economic Development Authority has approved a loan for the Brooke County Power Plant.

$5 million has been guaranteed to proceed with the project.

Brooke County Commissioner, AJ Thomas, said “the potential impacts of this we don’t even know everything that could benefit in Brooke County yet, we’re not competing against each other we’re filling demand this would allow you to flip the switch and have easy access to power on the grid and regardless it’s good to have a balanced power grid especially in a state that is a key producer of electricity in the country.”

State Senator for the 1st District, Ryan Weld, said “the Brooke County Board of Education will receive over $100,000 annually because of this project, $3.5 million investment in the Brooke County Public Service District that would allow for an expansion of services to thousands of residents out in more rural parts of Brooke County, 1,000 construction jobs to build the plant, the full-time jobs once it’s built…”

Click for more on the proposed plan.