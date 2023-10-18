FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Don’t be fooled by the name…the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce isn’t just about helping businesses.

At their educational summit Wednesday, they put their funding behind their belief that a solid education forms a solid economy.

The Chamber presented $1200 in grant money to four Brooke County teachers and students for new supplies.

With purposes ranging from STEM to positive behavior to even making keychains, it’s all about an investment in the future.

“Moving on from elementary, middle school and high school, math becomes harder and you want them to grow the love for math while they’re younger. So this will help incorporate my dream of including the STEM bins.” Ashleigh Gurskey, 3rd grade teacher, Brooke Intermediate North

“A Chamber of Commerce with a heart, you know, we’re here for business, but connecting the business to education and to students, because those are the future generation of our businesses as well as community.” Eric Fithyan, President, Follansbee Chamber of Commerce

If you went to Follansbee’s Music in the Park this year, you helped make the grants possible.

Part of the money came from the Chamber’s 50-50 raffle.