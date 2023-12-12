FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – In Follansbee, Empire Diversified Energy plans to finish an advanced plastics recycling plant in the port of West Virginia, and they wanted to get the community involved in the process by holding a public information session.

Scotty Ewusiak – President, Empire Diversified Energy

The ultimate goal of the plant is to recycle plastics to produce electricity, hydrochloric acid, and char through a unique pre-pyrolysis process.

It will be the only one like it in the United States.

One of the main concerns of Follansbee residents has been the emissions, which Empire Diversified Energy says will be well below the Title 5 requirements, and a small fraction – one tenth – of what the city has seen in the past.

”Safety is number one. So, nothing we do is going to be unsafe. We have very meticulous processes in place that has a process analysis, flow diagrams and other things in place that will make sure that our operations are number one safe.” Bernard Brown – Chief Operating Officer, Empire Diversified Energy

”We think we found the best technology for that, the cleanest technology. Plus, it creates about 25 really good jobs here in a town that’s lost a lot of jobs here recently.” Scotty Ewusiak – President, Empire Diversified Energy

They plan to have around 4 to 6 truckloads daily and keep relationships with local emergency response teams.

Another public information session will be held in March, and they are also in the process of forming a community benefit committee.

Anyone interested can go directly to their office at the old Follansbee Middle School or call with any questions.