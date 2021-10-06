Every Sunday of October one parlor is sticking it to breast cancer with empowering tattoos

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is a reminder for someone fighting breast cancer: you are not alone. And now, it can be a forever reminder.

Every Sunday of this October, Mountain State Tattoos in Wellsburg is tattooing the pink ribbon on anyone who stops by.

And during this month, half the proceeds will be sent to breast cancer research.

The tattoo shop says almost everyone knows someone who had or has breast cancer, which is why they wanted to do something this month.

“My aunt passed away from breast cancer so it’s kind of a personal thing for me. It’s why I have my breast cancer ribbon on my hand.” Joseph MacFarland, Tattoo Artist at Mountain State Tattoos

They’ve already seen at least five people this past Sunday. So, what’s the most popular design people want on their bodies for life?

“There is one in particular, but it’s rather profane. It’s actually one we’ve shot a couple of times already too so.” Michael Viderman, Owner and artist at Mountain State Tattoos

Most of the tattoos are designed to take a half an hour or less.

The shop will be selling t-shirts, raffles, and of course, tattoos that run for $60 depending on the size.

There will also be a pizza truck this Sunday, October 10, from 2 to 6 PM.