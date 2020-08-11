Fate of resource officers in Brooke County schools still not clear

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police resource officers in Brooke County schools have been a huge topic of concern, all centered around pay when school is not in session. The levy that Brooke County voters agreed on and passed, was intended to fund the resource officers with tax payer dollars. The levy also featured other important aspects for the students in the county.

As of today’s Commission meeting, there aren’t any real answers yet on what’s to come…

Basically, the Commission and Board of Education are going back and forth with their attorneys on what they want to see in the final contract. The Board wanted to prorate the officers when they were in school and then Commission went ahead and revised the issue of only paying for services rendered by creating duties for the officers to do when schools out. Delivering meals, patrolling playgrounds, bonus checks on kids, things to benefit kids and citizens were all proposed but rejected by the Board. Those were rejected due to the fact they can’t subcontract 3rd parties to do things teachers can do. The Board of Education is re-drafting another contract with their attorneys now.

Andrew Thomas, of the Brooke County Commission, said at the meeting, “at the end of the day we want to make sure we have resource officers in Brooke County, we are concerned, I am concerned I won’t speak on behalf of everybody, I am concerned that they are going to move towards an option which would lead to the hiring of private security guards which that’s not what Brooke County voters voted for.”

The Commission plans to have an executive session on Friday at 1PM which the Board is invited,

to hopefully work this all out, we’ll keep you updated.

