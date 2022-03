Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – Follansbee fire officials confirm that a fire took place at the Mountain State Carbon coke plant Saturday evening.

They tell 7News it involves a coke battery and followed a loss of power to the plant.

The plant’s owner Cleveland-Cliffs announced last month that the Follansbee plant would end operations on March 31st.

7News will bring you more information on air and online as it is released.