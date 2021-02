BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to Bethany College’s Student Life twitter account, a dorm on campus experienced a fire this morning.

Students are being asked to call security to be escorted in to gather their belongings.

Students: CV1 experienced a fire this morning. The building is closed by order of the fire Marshall while he inspects the building and companies come in to clean. If you need an item from your room, call Security and they will escort you in. ID system is currently shut off to cv1 — Student Life @ Bethany College (@StudentLife_BC) February 27, 2021

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates on this developing story.