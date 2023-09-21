BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)The long-awaited day is here!

The Wellsburg Bridge was open to traffic officially this afternoon.

Drivers were lined up on both sides early this morning to be some of the first to cross the historic bridge.

This follows a very successful bridge party that brought both communities together to celebrate.

A lifelong Brooke County resident was excited to cross the bridge for the first time.

“I think this is just monumental. I’m so happy for Brooke County, happy for the city of Wellsburg, Follansbee, the city of Brilliant. I think this is a great opportunity for economic growth in Brooke County.” Marty Bartz – Brooke County Resident

“Now, the reality of it is, is a bridge. And and I’m just happy to be able to stand here and know the first person is going across the bridge is a lifetime friend and somebody I’ve known all my life. And so that makes me feel good.” Mayor Dan Dudley – Wellsburg

Going forward, now you can drive across the bridge and be a part of history yourself.