WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

A first of it’s kind event is coming to Brooke County!

A Wine Fest will be taking over the 4th Ward Park on August 12 and 13!

Hosted by Top Flight Security the festival will have food, music, and of course wine!

A special treat will be a car show put on by the Ohio Valley Street Survivors.

A portion of the proceeds will be going towards the Brooke County Aminal Shelter.

Organizer Marty Sansone says it’s going to be an event for everyone!

“It is the first year we’re having it here Wellsburg and I think it’s going to be a wonderful event. Get people out, get people in the environment and the weather, get them outside, outdoors, lots of food, lots of good entertainment.” Marty Sansone – Organizer

Friday is 5PM – 11 PM.

Saturday is 11AM – 11 PM.

Tickets are 40 dollars you can call 304-281-9024 to get them.

They also have VIP tickets available.