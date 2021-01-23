Five vehicles crash on and near the Market Street Bridge in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A multi-vehicle crash in Brooke County sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Around 12:50 PM, the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-car pile-up on the Market Street Bridge, where then Sheriff Richard Beatty says a fourth car tried to go around the wrecked vehicles on the bridge, running a red light, and was then struck by a car traveling southbound on Route 2 (near the bridge).
Route 2 southbound was at a standstill, but the area has since been cleaned up.
There’s no word on the severity of the injuries of those who were transported to the hospital.
The accident is under investigation.
Brooke County EMS and the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department were on scene.
