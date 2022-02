BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler gave 7NEWS reporter Steve Moore an update on flooding tonight in the Brooke County area.

Fowler says Wellsburg is starting to flood, and more crews being called out to that area.

4th St, 12th St. and the Smith Oil area are starting to look bad, he says.

North Fork Road near the landfill is getting ready to flood. GC&P Road is not very bad at this time.