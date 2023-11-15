BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a night to honor the stars in Brooke County.

The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce held their 2023 Recognition Dinner at the St. Francis Centre Wednesday evening.

The event honors some outstanding individuals in the community and also serves as a night for networking and celebration.

A number of awards were handed out, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, Citizen of the Year, New Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and Young Professional of the Year.

“It’s just a very festive, and light-hearted atmosphere where the business community can kind of relax and network together, but truly be stars.” Eric Fithyan – President of the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce

In addition to all of the night’s great guests and nominees, the 69th WVU Mountaineer mascot, Mikel Hager, was in attendance, as well as the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra.