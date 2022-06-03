FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

After over a year and a half serving the city Follansbee as it’s city manager.

Jack McIntosh has resigned.

He had a hand in bringing a number of projects to fruition.

McIntosh says it is just time to move on, saying the stress of the job is just too much.

He wants to focus on family, health, and he wants what’s best for the health of the city.

Mayor David Velegol says they want to get a new one hired while McIntosh is still there, so that person can learn first hand how the job needs to be done.

Mayor Velegol says Jack was a perfect fit for the job in so many ways, and he will be missed.

“His water and sewer experience and experience on projects was really vital because we’re going through a 10 million dollar water project and a 9.2 sewer project… He went through some of the toughest times that you can imagine as a city manager, and really did a fantastic job and we’re really going to miss him here.” Mayor David Velegol – Follansbee

If you wish to apply for the job you can drop off an application at the city building.