FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Follansbee was the site of another Ohio Valley festival paying tribute to the carefree days of summer.

Residents packed the park tonight as their community days came to a close, with entertainment from Tom Jones and David Bowie impersonators and of course food trucks as far as the eye could see.

Inflatables were set up for the young ones as the adults could shop for the homemade goods.

A vintage car show also packed a parking lot on Main Street this afternoon with cool coupes and classy convertibles.