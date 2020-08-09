Follansbee fire planned by fire department for training

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va.–There was a large fire on Mahan Lane in Follansbee early Sunday morning, but what set this fire apart was that it was planned–by the fire department.

The Follansbee Fire Department created this controlled fire at a city-owned building on Mahan Lane for training purposes.

Fire Chief Larry Rea said the department was planning on demolishing the building Monday. It was originally called Joe-John’s and was a car hop restaurant but hasn’t been occupied for several years.

The fire was so large that it was visible from Route 7 in Ohio.

