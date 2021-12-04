Follansbee flips switch for Christmas lights following children’s parade

Brooke County

Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa didn’t just make it to Steubenville Saturday night—he also rode his sleigh across the river to Follansbee to make it for their tree lighting.

After a countdown from the crowd, City Plaza was washed in red, white and green lights just in time for the sunset.

It capped off a day of Noel celebrations in the city, with a children’s parade in the afternoon and warm food and drinks for the brisk but seasonable evening.

The city asked residents to light up their own homes for the occasion as well.

They set a goal of 200 decorated trees to help Santa find his way there—and clearly, they achieved it.

